Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

