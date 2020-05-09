Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

