Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.15.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.22. 2,111,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.