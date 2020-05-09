Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

