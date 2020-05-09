Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Software in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Software has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

