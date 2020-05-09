Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Receives $53.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 370,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,174. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

