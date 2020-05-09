Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 18,924,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,768,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

