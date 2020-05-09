SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Up 9% on Strong Earnings

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.20, approximately 264,143 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 151,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,156,000 after buying an additional 85,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,129,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 889,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 610,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.28.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

