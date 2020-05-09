SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,888,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,846,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 68,137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000.

SJNK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,921. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

