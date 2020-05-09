SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOTL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 486,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

