SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 358.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 6.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $266,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,755,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 191,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 229,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,851 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 2,331,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

