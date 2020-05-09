SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,116 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,683,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 119,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

