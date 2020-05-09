SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. 74,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.