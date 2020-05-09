SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $10.57 on Friday, reaching $305.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.31 and a 200 day moving average of $339.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

