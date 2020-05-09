Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,601 ($34.21).

SXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC cut shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

LON:SXS traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,683 ($35.29). The stock had a trading volume of 357,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,441.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,653.98. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectris will post 17118.0001666 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

