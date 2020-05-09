SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 86,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,375,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 226,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

