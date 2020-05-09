Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $7.35 on Friday, reaching $117.33. 3,004,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

