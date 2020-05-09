State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 25,114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $315,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

