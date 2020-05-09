State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 34,440 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $161,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 879.54, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,506 shares of company stock worth $64,309,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

