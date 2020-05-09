State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $130,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average of $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

