State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 18,774 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $206,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,421,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

