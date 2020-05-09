State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 21,348 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $169,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

