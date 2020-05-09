State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $215.26 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,336 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Walmart worth $215,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

WMT stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

