State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mcdonald’s worth $166,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

