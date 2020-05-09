State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $126,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,076,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.00. 4,324,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

