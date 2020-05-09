State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $150,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

