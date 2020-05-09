State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,767 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $228,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 13,907,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

