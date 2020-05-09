State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 17,358 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $164,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

