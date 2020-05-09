State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 159,786 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 153,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.