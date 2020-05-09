Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) to Hold

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALARF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.