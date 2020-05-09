Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

