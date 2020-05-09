Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 499,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,490. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

