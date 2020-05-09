Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,153. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

