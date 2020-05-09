Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading Up 11.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, approximately 408,134 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 592,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,528,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,726,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 432,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

