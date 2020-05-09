Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.
In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Over the last three months, insiders bought 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
