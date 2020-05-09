Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Over the last three months, insiders bought 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.