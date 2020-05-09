SunTrust Banks Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $13.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRTO. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 275,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $21.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,604,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 705,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Criteo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Criteo by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 96,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

