Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

