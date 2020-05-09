Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Lessened by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.50. 2,208,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.