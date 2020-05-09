Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TELDF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

