Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TS traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $13.87. 779,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,583. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.47. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

