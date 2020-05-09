Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 10.2% Following Strong Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) was up 10.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.55, approximately 37,054,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,181,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 138.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,423,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

