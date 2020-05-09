Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,354,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,976. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
