Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,354,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,976. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.27.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

