Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.

TEVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,354,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,976. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.27.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

