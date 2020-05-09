Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.
TEVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,354,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,976. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
