THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Shares Up 37.1%

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s share price shot up 37.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48, 9,700,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 880% from the average session volume of 990,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

