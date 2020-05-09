Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

