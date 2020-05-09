Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

TMO traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.01. 1,613,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,777. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

