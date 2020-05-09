TheStreet Downgrades Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to C+

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.
J traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,106. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.97.
In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jacobs Engineering Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
