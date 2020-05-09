TheStreet Downgrades Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to C+

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

J traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,106. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.