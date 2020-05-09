TheStreet Downgrades Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to D+

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of CLI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 654,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

