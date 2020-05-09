TheStreet Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to D+

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAIN. National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

MAIN traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 588,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.46. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

