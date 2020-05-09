TheStreet Downgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to D+

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,935. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in News by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News by 2,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 262,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

