TheStreet Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.53.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.86. 689,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,376. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 21.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in SBA Communications by 17.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 90,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.